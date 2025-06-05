Manhart TR 900 II Is A 909 HP (678 kW) Porsche 911 Turbo S

MANHART Performance has long been known for extracting staggering performance from BMWs, but the Wuppertal-based tuning house hasn’t limited itself to Bavaria. Their latest project proves just how far they’ve expanded their reach, this time turning their attention to the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

Enter the MANHART TR 900 II, a heavily reworked version of the 992-generation Turbo S that takes both performance and presence to the next level.

Straight out of the factory, the Turbo S is already a monster, pushing out 641 hp (478 kW) and 800 Nm of torque. But for MANHART, that was merely a starting point. With their signature Turbo performance kit, headlined by a TTH 1000 turbo upgrade, the 3.8-litre flat-six now unleashes a staggering 922 PS (909 hp; 678 kW) and 1,090 Nm of torque.

Helping put that power to the pavement is a remapped ECU. There is also a bespoke MANHART stainless steel exhaust system with valve control, which is paired with race-spec downpipes and 200-cell catalytic converters, although it’s worth noting those are for export only due to regulatory limitations in Germany.

To make sure the drivetrain can handle the new figures, the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission received a comprehensive MANHART upgrade. Interestingly, the brakes remain untouched, a nod to Porsche’s already superb factory-fitted carbon-ceramic system.

Visually, the TR 900 II is every bit as aggressive as its spec sheet suggests. Sitting lower thanks to H&R-developed MANHART lowering springs, dropping the car by around 30 mm, the Turbo S now rides on forged MANHART Concave One wheels, measuring 21 inches at the front and a massive 22 inches at the rear. These wheels can, of course, be customised in the colour of your choice.

The aerodynamic upgrades come courtesy of Moshammer, including a front spoiler, side skirts, rear diffuser, and carbon rear wing, all contributing to a more purposeful stance. To complete the look, all plastic trim elements were finished in gloss black, complementing the striking blue paintwork.

Inside, the TR 900 II continues the theme with a tasteful mix of black leather and blue accents, including seat belts and contrast stitching. Custom MANHART floor mats tie everything together.