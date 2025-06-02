McLaren 750S Le Mans Special Edition Gets MSO High Downforce Kit

Winning Le Mans on your first attempt isn’t just rare, it’s the sort of achievement that carves your name into motorsport history. McLaren pulled that off back in 1995, and it’s not something they’ll let anyone forget.

Following previous tributes built off the 650S in 2015 and the 720S in 2020, McLaren is back at it with another limited-edition nod to that legendary victory, this time using the 750S as the base.

Enter the 750S Le Mans, marking three decades since the marque’s unforgettable win at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Just 50 examples will be produced for the world, which will make it one of the most sought-after 750S cars.

Compared to the standard 750S Coupe, this edition gets a lift in both form and function thanks to a High Downforce Kit from McLaren Special Operations (MSO), boosting downforce by 10%.

This kit includes a sharper front splitter, roof scoop, extended active rear wing, and rear under-wing louvres, all crafted from lightweight carbon fibre.

Customers can choose between Le Mans Grey or the unmistakable McLaren Orange, with discreet LM badges on the flanks. It rides on five-spoke LM wheels finished in Stealth, a subtle nod to the original F1 GTR. The brake calipers get a splash of F1 Gold with red McLaren lettering, and there’s even the option to tick the box for the Track Brake package.

Inside, the cabin is dressed in Carbon Black Alcantara with Jet Black Soft Grain Leather, offset by accents in either McLaren Orange or Dove Grey Alcantara. The headrests and floormats carry special Le Mans embroidery, and a bespoke plaque confirms you’re in one of only 50 units.

For those who love the details, there’s also the option of adding a customised track record plaque inside the front luggage bay, which is a tribute to the #59 McLaren F1 GTR’s triumph in ’95.

Under the skin, nothing changes. You’re still getting the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 sitting midship, pumping out 740 hp (552 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque.

This limited-run 750S honours the F1 GTR that clinched the outright win in 1995 with JJ Lehto, Yannick Dalmas, and Masanori Sekiya behind the wheel.