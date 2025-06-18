New Audi RS6 Coming In Hybrid V8 and Electric Flavours

Render via CarWow

The next-generation Audi RS6 is going fully electrified in 2026, marking the first time Audi Sport will offer both a plug-in hybrid V8 version and a fully electric model. This dual approach makes the upcoming RS6 the most versatile yet, with serious firepower on both fronts.

The plug-in hybrid RS6 is expected to deliver up to 730 hp (544 kW), which would make it the most powerful combustion-based RS6 to date. In a return to form, Audi will also offer the RS6 in both saloon and estate body styles for the first time since 2010.

The move to retain an ICE-powered RS6 follows Audi Sport’s earlier commitment to going fully electric, a plan that has been revised due to slower-than-expected EV adoption in key markets. As a result, Audi is extending the lifecycle of important combustion-engine models well into the 2030s.

This strategy relies on two separate platforms. The electric RS6 E-tron rides on the Volkswagen Group’s Premium Platform Electric (PPE), while the combustion-hybrid model is based on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC), an evolution of the MLB architecture that underpins the current RS6 launched in 2019.

While official technical details are still under wraps, the plug-in hybrid RS6 is expected to use a revised version of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 developed by Porsche. To meet Euro 7 emissions regulations, it will be paired with a gearbox-integrated electric motor and lithium-ion battery which is a layout already used in some Porsche and Bentley models.

Test mules spotted recently feature smaller, repositioned exhaust tips similar to those on the Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid. These prototypes have also displayed ‘high voltage’ warning stickers, confirming the PHEV setup.

This new hybrid system is expected to surpass the current RS6’s 621 hp (463 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. For reference, the Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid puts out 730 hp (544 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft). An even more powerful iteration exists in the facelifted Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which boasts 771 hp (575 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft), enabling it to hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds, which Audi Sport aims to match with the new RS6.

On the EV front, the RS6 E-tron will feature a dual-motor setup with four-wheel drive, building on the S6 E-tron launched earlier this year. That model makes 543 hp (405 kW) and 856 Nm (631 lb-ft), but insiders suggest the RS6 E-tron will produce closer to 670 hp (500 kW) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft).

Both RS6 variants will feature more aggressive styling, with angular lines, wider arches, and prominent rear treatments like a deeper diffuser and larger roof spoiler. The PHEV will gain larger front intakes and central oval exhaust outlets. The EV version will stretch to 4,900 mm in length to match the PHEV.

Despite the use of lightweight materials including aluminium and composite panels, the additional hybrid hardware means the PHEV RS6 will weigh more than the 2,090 kg of the outgoing model. The electric RS6 E-tron is set to exceed 2,500 kg.

To help manage this added weight, Audi Sport is expected to implement a new active suspension system similar to that used in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. Prototype sightings also indicate the use of large carbon-ceramic brakes with 10-piston front calipers for improved stopping power.