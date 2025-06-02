New Bentley Bentayga Speed Revealed With 641 HP (478 kW)

The Bentley Bentayga Speed once wore the crown as the world’s fastest SUV, its mighty W12 engine propelling it to a staggering 190 mph (306 km/h). Now, it returns to the spotlight, but this time, with a V8 heart.

Bentley brought production of its W12-powered cars to an end last year, replacing them with the newer Ultra Performance Hybrid setup. The latest Bentayga Speed, however, skips the hybrid tech and sticks with pure internal combustion. Under the bonnet is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 pushing out 641 hp (478 kW), which is significantly less than the 771 hp (575 kW) offered by the Ultra Performance Hybrid.

Even so, that’s a step up from the previous 6.0-litre W12-powered Bentayga Speed, which made 626 hp (467 kW). Torque drops by 50 Nm, but the new V8 Speed claws back time with a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in just 3.4 seconds (0.4 seconds quicker than before). Keep the pedal to the floor and you will top out at a radical 311 km/h (193 mph).

Straight-line pace isn’t the only thing improved as Bentley has taken things up a notch, fine-tuning it for sharper responses and improved cornering confidence.

Drive modes remain familiar with Comfort and Bentley presets, but the Sport mode has been retuned specifically for the Speed. Steering response is enhanced, with damping now 15 per cent stiffer and brake torque vectoring added for more composed handling through twisty sections.

Also in the mix is four-wheel steering, a new launch control system, and a Dynamic ESC mode which, according to Bentley, opens the door for “exhilarating drift angles where appropriate.”

With this level of performance and a kerbweight approaching 2.5 tonnes, many will likely tick the box for the carbon ceramic brake upgrade, which can be painted in no fewer than seven colour finishes. These sit behind optional 23-inch wheels unique to the Speed, while 22-inch rims come standard if you opt for steel brakes.

Visually, the Speed stands apart from the rest of the range with a black roof in gloss or satin finish, a subtle rear spoiler, dark-tinted exterior details, and chrome Speed badging on the doors. Unique headlights also give it a distinct face.

Step inside and it’s unmistakably Bentley, with lavish materials, diamond-quilted upholstery and gleaming chrome throughout. The Speed adds its own flair with bespoke digital instrumentation showing performance-related data, embroidered Speed logos on the seats, and optional green interior highlights to match the exterior flourishes.