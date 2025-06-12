New BMW M350 May Push As Much As 420 HP (313 kW)

BMW M350 rendering by BMWBlog

While BMW is hard at work on the next-gen M3, set to arrive in both combustion and electric flavours, the team in Munich is also quietly working on an updated version of the more accessible M340i. That model is about to evolve, bringing with it some important upgrades to stay relevant in BMW’s ever-changing performance range.

The successor will carry the name M350, part of BMW’s shift in naming conventions as it moves into the Neue Klasse era. The classic ‘i’ badge is being dropped, now exclusively used for electric models. The step up from ‘40’ to ‘50’ suggests a bump in power, and rumours indicate that we could see output climb to around 420 hp (313 kW)

Unlike the upcoming electric 3 Series, set to wear the i3 badge and ride on BMW’s Neue Klasse platform, the refreshed petrol-powered models will retain the current CLAR architecture. Like the outgoing M340i, the M350 will be fitted with BMW’s 3.0-litre turbocharged B58 inline-six.

That’s a healthy leap from the existing 382 hp (285 kW), especially considering the updated B58 is also being reworked to meet Euro 7 emissions standards. That puts its performance even closer to the current M3.

Both rear-wheel drive and xDrive all-wheel drive variants are expected to return, as will the slick-shifting eight-speed automatic.

On the design side, the M350 will adopt some of the styling DNA from the Neue Klasse concept language. Expect a refreshed front end with narrower headlights and a wider, more slender take on BMW’s iconic kidney grilles. Around the back, the prototype shows off quad tailpipes and a subtle boot lip spoiler, while large wheels with low-profile rubber give away its performance intent.

The overall silhouette remains true to the 3 Series blueprint, namely a classic three-box layout with an updated version of BMW’s signature Hofmeister kink at the rear door.

We haven’t seen the cabin of this prototype yet, but based on what BMW has revealed for the upcoming 3 Series lineup, the interior is set for a big change.

Instead, a full-width two-inch display will run along the base of the windscreen, presenting key driving info directly ahead of the driver, with additional modules positioned to the side. The infotainment system will be anchored by a large trapezoidal screen in the middle of the dashboard.

Production of the next-generation 3 Series, including the M350, is expected to kick off towards the end of 2026. So it’ll be a bit of a wait before the final version hits the streets, and even longer before it’s put to the test on tarmac or track.