New Gunther Werks Sub-Brand Turns Its Attention To Newer Porsche 911s

Legendary Porsche restomodders Gunther Werks are expanding their horizons with a new tuning division dubbed GW9. Rather than diving deeper into classic air-cooled territory, GW9 sets its sights on the more modern 991-generation 911s, specifically models produced between 2020 and 2024.

Their debut product is a full carbon fibre aero kit for the Porsche 911 Turbo S, and as you can see, it gives the rapid supercar a lot more aggression without the scary numbers a Gunther Werks build commands. While not what you would call cheap, the complete package of spoilers and body trim will still set you back around $50,000 (approx. R900k).

The front bumper is available in two distinct designs, both bringing serious visual drama. Buyers can opt for individual components or spring for the complete eight-piece set.

You also get the choice between gloss and matte finishes for the carbon fibre, though going for the stealthier satin option will bump the price up.

As cool as the aero kit is, the real showstopper might be the forged magnesium monoblock wheels. GW9 says they are lighter than the stock forged aluminium wheels on the Turbo S and come in a staggered 20 and 21-inch setup.

If you fancy the full matte carbon kit and the wheels, you will be looking at a whopping $70k (approx. R1.25m).

GW9’s reach doesn’t stop at the 992.1 911 Turbo S, either. They’re also producing parts for the 991.1 GT3 RS, 991.2 Turbo GT2 RS, and even the all-electric Taycan.