New Volkswagen Tiguan R Not Off The Cards

Volkswagen has dropped a subtle hint that a high-performance R version of the new-generation Tiguan could be on the cards.

During the Australian media launch of the updated Golf R, Pedro Martinez Diaz, who heads up sales and marketing at Volkswagen R, hinted that a flagship Tiguan R isn’t entirely off the table.

“I would never say no,” Martinez Diaz told CarExpert. “The Tiguan [R] was very successful in Europe and Australia… we’ll see.”

If such a model does get the green light and ends up sharing its drivetrain with the latest Golf R, it’ll be a serious performer. That hot hatch now makes 328 horsepower (245 kW) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft) of torque, so transplanting that powerplant into the Tiguan, along with VW’s trusted all-wheel-drive setup, could result in a seriously capable all-rounder.

It’s not confirmed, but the tone suggests something might be in motion. If the decision-makers are on board, we could see a next-generation Tiguan R make its way to the lineup. Martinez Diaz also shared that the new T-Roc will be getting an R version too, with a launch window set for early 2027.