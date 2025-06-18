Report: Ferrari EV Demand Is “Zero”

If everything stays on track, Ferrari’s first-ever fully electric vehicle is set to make its debut later this year. A second electric model was initially expected to arrive late next year, with that one positioned as a more significant entry as a true series production car rather than the limited-run approach of the first. However, according to a Reuters report citing two sources, that second EV has now been delayed until 2028. The reason? Reportedly, customer demand for an all-electric Ferrari is “zero.”

Much like other luxury automakers facing sluggish EV uptake, Ferrari seems to be taking a more cautious route with its electrification plans. The EV scheduled for later this year will enter production, but Ferrari appears to view it as more of a statement piece than a game-changer. One source told Reuters the vehicle will be “atypical” for the brand, larger than Ferrari’s usual offerings but not an SUV. Built in small numbers, it’s not meant to replace anything from the core lineup.

That second EV, now pushed back to 2028, was intended to be the one with broader appeal, or as mainstream as a Ferrari can get. Reuters reports Ferrari had planned to build between 5,000 and 6,000 units over a five-year run. While details remain scarce, insiders suggest this model is especially important to the brand. The problem is that the appetite among Ferrari buyers just isn’t there, at least not yet, to justify such volume.

The upside to the delay is that Ferrari now has more time to refine the product, and that could prove valuable given the pressure to get it absolutely right. Ferrari’s approach to secrecy stands in stark contrast to Lamborghini’s, which revealed its Lanzador concept nearly two years ago, a full five years ahead of its planned 2028 launch. That car, like Ferrari’s upcoming EV, is also larger than most of the brand’s lineup but isn’t a traditional SUV.

Lamborghini has the benefit of mature Volkswagen Group technology to lean on, which gives it a head start in the EV space. Ferrari, on the other hand, is building from scratch and clearly wants to make sure its first move into the electric world is worthy of its badge.