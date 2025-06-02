Rumour: Next-Gen BMW X5 M To Get V8 and Electric Variants

Renderings from Kolesa, created by artist Nikita Chuicko.

The all-new BMW X5 (G65) is only rumoured to hit production later in 2026, but that doesn’t stop the rumour mill from delivering some tasty information on the range-topping X5 M.

According to BMWBlog, they will be staying true to the “Power and Choice” strategy as sources indicate that the next BMW X5 M (G95) will be available with a V8 as well as a fully-electric powertrain.

Word is the internal combustion version will make use of a mild-hybrid V8 setup, steering clear of the XM’s bulkier plug-in hybrid system. Under the bonnet, BMW is expected to drop in an evolved version of the S68 engine which already does duty in the current X5 M60i and X5 M.

Although final numbers haven’t been confirmed, it’s unlikely the eight-cylinder will produce less than the current 617 horsepower (460 kW). A power bump seems inevitable, though it probably won’t hit the 700 hp (522 kW) mark.

If you are after more power then you will have to sacrifice the soundtrack as the electric variant is expected to push past 700 horsepower (522 kW).

If you are a future customer and would like to know when it arrives, you may need a bit of patience for this one. The same source suggests the G95 will roll off the production line late 2027 or early 2028. Both the V8 and EV variants will be built on the CLAR platform and assembled in Spartanburg.

BMW has already confirmed plans to build six electric models in South Carolina before the decade ends. Two of those are believed to be the next-gen X6 and X7, although only the former is expected to receive an M version.