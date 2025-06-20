Rumour: Stellantis Might Be Selling Maserati

A new chapter begins at Stellantis on Monday as a fresh CEO takes the reigns, and questions are already swirling around the future of its only luxury marque, Maserati.

According to a report from Reuters, Stellantis could be considering the sale of Maserati as part of broader efforts to streamline its business and reduce losses.

The automotive group has brought in McKinsey & Company to assess how US tariffs might impact both Maserati and Alfa Romeo, neither of which currently manufacture vehicles in the United States.

Stellantis had originally outlined plans to electrify both brands with fully overhauled product lineups. However, Reuters sources indicate that among the options McKinsey is now evaluating is a “possible divestment of Maserati.”

Despite the introduction of new high-end models like the MC20 sports car, GT2 Stradale, and GranCabrio, Maserati has continued to struggle. The GranCabrio Folgore stands out as the first and only electric convertible currently on the market, yet this hasn’t translated into a meaningful commercial rebound.

During Stellantis’ 2024 earnings call in February, CFO Doug Ostermann revealed a $1.59 billion (approximately R29.4 billion) write-down tied to Maserati. This included the cancellation of multiple projects before they reached production, as outlined in the company’s investor materials.

Maserati’s sales dropped sharply in 2024, with just 11,300 vehicles sold, reflecting a 58% decline from the 26,600 units moved in the previous year. That drop led to an adjusted operating loss of €260 million ($299 million or around R5 billion).

In pursuit of an electric future, Maserati phased out its V8 engine in 2023. But earlier this year, it also scrapped plans for the MC20 Folgore electric supercar due to insufficient customer demand. The vehicle was reportedly either completed or close to being launch-ready.

Following the resignation of Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares in December, board chair John Elkann has been overseeing operations. Antonio Filosa, a current Stellantis executive who previously served as the CEO of Jeep, will officially step into the CEO role on Monday.