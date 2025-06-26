Some Big Manufacturers Are Not Interested In CarPlay Ultra

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled CarPlay Ultra, positioning it as the next big step in in-car connectivity. While the existing version of CarPlay offers core infotainment and connectivity functions, CarPlay Ultra takes things significantly further. It extends its capabilities to every screen in the cabin, including the digital gauge cluster. While the initial reaction was positive, a report from the Financial Times now suggests that several major manufacturers have no interest in adopting the new system.

According to the report, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, Polestar, and Renault have all decided not to support CarPlay Ultra. This comes as a surprise considering Apple previously listed these brands among those expected to implement the upgraded software back in 2022. More recently, Apple confirmed that Genesis, Hyundai, and Kia were moving ahead with CarPlay Ultra integration.

Renault, in particular, is resisting the shift due to concerns around data access and control. CarPlay Ultra allows third parties to tap into more of a vehicle’s systems and replace native functions like climate controls with Apple’s interface.

Brands are increasingly monetising in-car features, offering paid upgrades and subscriptions for things like seat heating or advanced navigation. With Apple taking over more of the user experience, that stream of revenue could shrink or vanish entirely.

Renault reportedly pushed back strongly against Apple’s plans, warning the company not to “invade our own systems.” Others, like Ford and Nissan, are still undecided about whether to adopt the enhanced platform.

Despite the growing resistance to CarPlay Ultra, traditional CarPlay remains widely accepted and will likely continue in most new vehicles. In the US, nearly every new car sold comes with Apple CarPlay compatibility, and drivers view it, along with Android Auto, as a must-have. Audi and BMW, for example, have shown no interest in CarPlay Ultra but continue to support the standard version.

While the lukewarm reception isn’t ideal for Apple, the company remains optimistic. “We’re collaborating closely with automakers to provide the best of iPhone and the best of the car, and this work takes time,” it told the Financial Times.