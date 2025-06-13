‘The Kyza’ Reveals His Wild Take On The BMW M2

Khyzyl Saleem, more widely known as ‘The Kyza,’ is a figure who definitely gets people talking. He’s known for creating wild automotive designs for video games, and he’s also part of the bold TWR Supercat project, which gives the classic Jaguar XJS a radical new identity far removed from what its original designers ever had in mind.

His work tends to divide opinion as some admire it and others don’t. So what happens when a boundary-pushing digital designer takes a crack at one of the most debated shapes in BMW’s recent history? The result is surprisingly refined, more aggressive than the upcoming M2 CS, but also more graceful in a way. It sounds contradictory, and maybe it is, but just look at what The Kyza calls the M2-KS.

In this new digital interpretation, Saleem keeps most of the G87’s base architecture intact, but swaps out the stock M2’s boxy flares in favour of a wider stance. This expanded track extends to both front and rear, creating space for some retro-inspired design touches, like the reshaped headlight surrounds, giving the front a sharper, more assertive appearance. The usual squared-off intakes and faux rear vents are gone, replaced by more angular and dramatic pieces. Additional side vents and intakes round out the transformation. A fresh set of deep-dish 827M wheels, finished in a bronze hue like those seen on CS-badged models, fill out the arches perfectly.

Elements like the NACA duct on the bonnet, the exaggerated side vents, the gaping rear spoiler, and the openings below the tail lights are far too extreme for BMW’s own design language, but there’s something to be said for how much better the M2 looks with a few softened curves and cleaner lines. When the time comes to replace the G87, we’ll likely see something more aligned with the sleek Neue Klasse concept.