Toyota GR Corolla May Get Power Bump

The 2025 Toyota GR Corolla has already been gifted more torque and a new eight-speed Direct Automatic transmission, but those updates might just be the beginning for this punchy five-door over the coming years.

In a chat with Chief Engineer Naoyuki Sakamoto, Motor1 learned that even more performance-oriented features could be on the way for both the GR Corolla and GR Yaris, potentially including a bump in power.

“Hopefully, we can come to a measure to increase power, and eventually, with that planning, it can come to the production Corolla and GR Yaris,” Sakamoto shared.

Getting that extra power, however, isn’t a walk in the park. Sakamoto mentioned that Toyota pushed the limits of its TCR-spec Corolla during a powertrain test at Sonoma Raceway, but the results weren’t initially what they’d hoped for.

“We tried to increase engine power with the TCR Corolla [race car], then we broke [it],” Sakamoto said. “We know the limit, we know how to increase the engine power. But still we are studying. We are always trying to push the limit…”

At this stage, Toyota hasn’t officially signed off on a production GRMN Corolla (or even a GRMN Yaris), but there’s plenty of buzz around it. Rumours suggest the upcoming version will retain the current GR Corolla’s turbocharged 1.6-litre three-cylinder engine, but with specialised tuning to squeeze out more power and torque.

That added punch should be matched with a host of track-ready enhancements, including aggressive aero upgrades, a revised suspension setup, improved wheels, and grippier rubber.