Toyota GR Yaris Looks Serious With HKS Aero Kit

Hot hatches don’t get much more exciting than the Toyota GR Yaris. With its punchy turbocharged three-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive setup, it’s essentially a rally car for the road. Since its debut five years ago, the GR Yaris has attracted plenty of attention from the aftermarket scene. While many tuners have focused on squeezing more power from the motor, HKS has taken a different approach with its latest offering, which is purely focused on aerodynamics.

Called the Type-S Gen2 kit, it gives the facelifted GR Yaris a sharper, more aggressive look while also improving its aerodynamic performance. For owners who enjoy track days, these upgrades could be just what they’re looking for.

At the front, HKS has designed a prominent new splitter, primarily made from GFRP (glass fibre reinforced polymer), with carbon fibre end plates that enhance both appearance and function. According to HKS, it helps increase downforce on the front axle, which is key for grip and stability.

Along the sides, the kit includes new skirts made from the same GFRP material. Things get even more serious at the back, where a full carbon fibre rear wing with swan-neck uprights takes centre stage, engineered to maximise downforce. Supporting the new wing are aero spats on either side of the rear bumper, fitted with carbon fibre fins for added stability.

These upgrades are more than just visual enhancements. HKS claims the parts offer genuine aerodynamic gains, although specific downforce numbers haven’t been shared. That said, a GR Yaris running the full kit is already competing in Japan’s 2025 Super Endurance Series ST-2 class.

There’s no word yet on international availability, so GR Yaris enthusiasts outside of Japan might need to get creative to get their hands on them.