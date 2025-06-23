VW Golf GTI Edition 50 Arrives Packing 321 HP (239 kW)

Volkswagen has pulled the wraps off the new Golf GTI Edition 50, celebrating half a century of the iconic GTI badge with the most powerful and track-capable front-wheel-drive GTI to date.

Unveiled as part of the 50-year anniversary of the GTI nameplate, which first appeared in 1975, this special model builds on the updated Mk8.5 platform. Under the bonnet is a more potent version of VW’s familiar turbocharged 2.0-litre EA888 four-cylinder petrol engine, now delivering 321 hp (239 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque.

That marks a notable increase of 60 hp (45 kW) and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) over the standard GTI, and 25 hp (18 kW) and 20 Nm (15 lb-ft) over the already-focused GTI Clubsport. While the all-wheel-drive Golf R 20 Years edges ahead with 328 hp (245 kW), it shares the same torque figure.

With these gains, the Edition 50 betters the GTI Clubsport’s straight-line credentials. It now accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.5 seconds and hits 200 km/h (124 mph) in 16.9 seconds, drawing it closer to rivals like the Honda Civic Type R, which manages the 100 km/h sprint in 5.4 seconds. Top speed remains electronically limited to 270 km/h (168 mph).

However, those behind the development maintain that the goal wasn’t sheer output. Chassis chief Lars Frömmig said, “It is also the most capable on the track. Performance is about much more than just power.”

Underneath, the Edition 50 benefits from upgraded underpinnings. The base is the familiar MacPherson-strut front and multi-link rear setup, now riding 20 mm lower than the regular GTI and 5 mm lower than the GTI Clubsport.

Key tweaks include stiffer springs and dampers, along with increased negative camber up front, now around −2.0 degrees. This is made possible through stiffer upper mounts, reworked wheel carriers and reinforced bushings on the lower control arms.

At the rear, Volkswagen has fitted a dual-attachment track rod setup reminiscent of the Mk7 GTI, along with revised wheel carrier geometry aimed at boosting lateral rigidity and toe stability during hard cornering and quick transitions.

Steering has been retuned as well, with the electromechanical rack, DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control) and VDM (Vehicle Dynamics Manager) all recalibrated to match the Edition 50’s more focused setup.

To maximise grip, the Edition 50 wears bespoke 235/35 R19 Bridgestone Potenza Race semislick tyres. These new-generation tyres are 1.2 kg lighter each than their predecessors and are mounted on forged 19-inch aluminium Warmenau wheels.

Together, this tyre-and-wheel combination sheds over 2 kg of unsprung mass per corner compared to the Clubsport’s standard setup. Frömmig highlights this as a major contributor to sharper steering response. An optional Akrapovic titanium exhaust system shaves off an additional 11 kg.

According to Frömmig, the Edition 50 is more agile, turns in with greater confidence and offers improved body control compared to any other GTI variant. “There’s less roll and a more progressive build-up of lateral force. We’re absolutely serious about performance in this car,” he said.

Backing that up is a Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time of 7 minutes and 46.13 seconds, making it the fastest production Volkswagen to ever lap the famed circuit, faster even than the four-wheel-drive Golf R 20 Years.

Visually, the Edition 50 closely mirrors the GTI Clubsport. The giveaways are subtle: black door graphics, ‘50’ decals on the rear spoiler, and black tailpipes.

Volkswagen hasn’t revealed exact pricing or production numbers just yet, but it is expected to be a limited-run offering, with a price tag starting around £45,000 (approx. R1 million).