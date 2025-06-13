VW Golf GTI EDITION 50 Becomes Fastest VW To Lap The Nürburgring

The upcoming Volkswagen Golf GTI Edition 50 has officially become the fastest production-based VW to ever lap the Nürburgring, which means it has even outpaced the more powerful and AWD Golf R.

This special version of the iconic hot hatch, based on the latest Golf GTI Mk8.5 and likely to be the final pure-combustion GTI before the range goes fully electric, completed the legendary 12.94-mile Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 46.13 seconds.

The lap was clocked just over a week before the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hours endurance race, where the GTI Edition 50 is set to make its public debut on 20 June.

Although it won’t hit the roads until 2026, the new model is already making waves by beating the lap time set by the Golf R 20 Years, bringing it within striking distance of the front-wheel-drive record set by the Honda Civic Type R, which clocked a 7 minute 44.88 second lap in 2023.

Surpassing the AWD Golf R 20 Years, this front-driven GTI Edition 50 now claims the title as Volkswagen’s fastest performance Golf to date.

The record-setting lap was driven by Benny Leuchter, VW’s long-time development and race driver. After the lap, Leuchter shared that the conditions were far from perfect.

“We ran in a very small window of opportunity after hours of rain,” he said. “It was partly wet. The Fuchsröhre was particularly treacherous, and there was standing water on many other parts of the circuit.”

Technical specs for the Edition 50 are still under wraps, but the Nürburgring car ran with a Performance Package that featured Bridgestone Potenza Race semi-slick tyres wrapped around 19-inch forged Warmenau wheels, along with a reworked suspension. These elements are expected to be offered as optional extras when the car goes on sale towards the end of 2025.

Leuchter emphasised that the car he drove wasn’t a one-off. “Technically, it was set up exactly as it will be sold to customers,” he said.

Power output hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s understood the Edition 50 will produce close to 320 hp (239 kW) from its familiar turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder EA888 petrol engine.