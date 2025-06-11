Xiaomi SU7 Ultra Becomes Fastest Production EV At The Nürburgring

Xiaomi has just notched up a major milestone for its SU7 Ultra, with the production version of the electric vehicle setting a new lap record for production EVs at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The SU7 Ultra completed the demanding German circuit in 7 minutes and 4.957 seconds, now holding the title as the fastest production EV to ever lap the Nürburgring.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO, expressed optimism that this lap time will be improved over time. He also shared that Xiaomi is committed to maintaining a long-term presence at the Nürburgring, with the goal of progressing and innovating alongside the world’s top automotive brands in one of the industry’s most iconic proving grounds.

This new lap record comes shortly after the impressive showing of the SU7 Ultra prototype, which set an officially certified lap time of 6 minutes and 46.874 seconds at the Nürburgring back in October 2024. That performance ended a seven-year streak dominated by European and American marques, establishing the prototype as the fastest four-door car to ever lap the circuit.

The production version retains the same powertrain as the record-breaking prototype. Under the bodywork sit Xiaomi’s in-house developed Super Motor V8s, spinning up to a maximum 27,200 rpm.

With a peak output of 1,527 hp (1,138 kW), the SU7 Ultra can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in just 1.98 seconds. It’s been engineered to reach a top speed of 217 mph (350 km/h), placing it firmly among the world’s quickest four-door production vehicles.

Before conquering the Nürburgring, the production-spec SU7 Ultra had already proven itself at several other tracks. It set four-door production car records at Chengdu Tianfu Circuit (1:26.741), Zhuzhou International Circuit (1:41.806), Zhuhai International Circuit (1:37.758), and Zhejiang International Circuit (1:32.616).

In other news, Xiaomi has teamed up with Polyphony Digital, the creators behind the Gran Turismo racing game franchise. As part of this collaboration, the production version of the SU7 Ultra will be officially added to Gran Turismo 7.