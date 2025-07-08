1,850 HP (1,380 kW) Zenvo Aurora Tur Ready for Goodwood FOS Debut

Zenvo has been building supercars for over 15 years, but this year it’s building ones that turn heads as much as they bend spines. The Danish company has dropped fresh images of the new Aurora Tur ahead of its Goodwood Festival of Speed appearance this week, and it looks every bit as sharp as anything Ferrari, Lamborghini, or McLaren is putting out.

You might be asking why we’re talking about a car that first broke cover in 2023. It’s because Zenvo is only now starting production on the Aurora Agil and the more road-friendly Tur variant. The final production shots of the Tur show a few tweaks since we first saw it, including extra bodywork below the headlights and DRLs.

They’ve also adjusted the airflow around the doors, and it looks like Zenvo has removed a few vents from the rear deck. You’d need to look closely to catch these differences, but that’s fine by us.

Both the Agil and Tur pack a quad-turbo 6.6-litre V12 that revs out to 9,800 rpm and makes 1,250 hp (932 kW). Both use hybrid assistance, but while the lighter, rear-wheel-drive Agil sticks with a single electric motor at the rear to push total output to 1,450 hp (1,081 kW), the Tur adds two motors up front, bumping the total to 1,850 hp (1,380 kW).

The Agil, whose huge aero package delivers 1,940 lbs (880 kg) of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph), hits 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.5 seconds and tops out at 365 km/h (227 mph). But the low-drag, more muscular Tur cuts the 100 km/h (62 mph) time to 2.3 seconds and extends the vmax to 450 km/h (280 mph).

Zenvo plans to build 50 units of each, and while pricing hasn’t been confirmed, expect plenty of zeroes since the brand is also working on a smaller hypercar that will come in at around $2 million.