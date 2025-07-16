2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 Sold For Record Breaking R22 Million

As carmakers keep pushing toward smaller engines and hybrid-assisted power, purists and collectors find themselves craving something raw again. They want cars that deliver a pure, analogue drive that tech-heavy supercars can’t match. Porsche’s GT cars have only fueled this desire, with early generations spiking in value and collectability. Dig deeper, and the 997-generation 911 GT3 RS 4.0 stands out as one of the most significant.

Built in very limited numbers and powered by the legendary Mezger flat-six, it sends 493 horsepower (368 kW) through a six-speed manual. Many see it as the final chapter of Porsche’s golden era of driver-focused engineering. The Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 is getting the recognition it has always deserved, with Merit Partners recently announcing a record-breaking $1,260,000 sale for an 842-mile (1,355 km) example on PCARMARKET.

This RS 4.0 is reportedly one of just 36 delivered in Black to the United States, boosting its collector status and ticking almost every box.

It’s finished in Black over a special two-tone Black and Red leather and Alcantara interior, optioned with Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Sport Chrono Package Plus, Dynamic Cornering Lights, Sound Package Plus, and more.

Inside, carbon fibre bucket seats, red contrast stitching, and Alcantara trim complete a motorsport-inspired cabin. Outside, it wears black-painted centre-lock wheels, red model badging, and rare clear taillights.

It also comes with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) with adjustable coilovers, Dynamic Engine Mounts, and the full Sport Chrono Package, making it as competent on track as it is on the road. Yellow ceramic brake calipers, bi-xenon headlights with Dynamic Cornering, and dual titanium centre-exit exhausts round out the build.

Source: duPont Registry