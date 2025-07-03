631 HP (471 kW) Ferrari Amalfi Revealed To Replace The Roma

Ferrari has revealed the latest addition to its lineup, the Amalfi, a front-engined, four-seater coupe stepping in for the Roma while carrying over much of its design DNA. It features a refreshed front fascia aligned with the brand’s current design language and a heavily updated interior. The familiar twin-turbo V8 remains, now with a bump in power.

Proportionally, the Amalfi mirrors the Roma with its sculpted rear haunches, sharp nose, and contoured bonnet. The sharknose design seen on models like the SF90 and 12Cilindri appears here too, with a black bar linking the slim headlights. At the rear, there are still four distinct taillight pods, now connected by a black trim piece across the inner lights.

Inside is where the biggest changes arrive. Ferrari has replaced the previous touch-capacitive steering wheel buttons with real physical controls, and the touch start button is gone in favour of a proper titanium button mounted to the left. It seems Ferrari has taken customer feedback seriously.

Under the bonnet sits the 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8, now producing 631 hp (471 kW), a 19 hp increase over the Roma. Torque remains at 760 Nm (561 lb-ft). Power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, with 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) coming in at 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 320 km/h (198 mph). The power increase is credited to lighter camshafts, a more precisely machined engine block, lower-viscosity oil, and revised turbo calibration.

The Amalfi comes packed with new tech, including Ferrari’s brake-by-wire system from the 296 and 12Cilindri, providing improved brake feel. An active rear spoiler deploys at speed to increase stability, while adding less than 4 percent drag in its highest setting.

Ferrari’s Side Slip Control 6.1 is included, managing steering, suspension, and yaw inputs to maximise grip and performance. A suite of ADAS systems is also onboard, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and lane keep assist.

There is no confirmed delivery date, but production should begin before the end of the year. A convertible version is expected to follow, given that Ferrari trademarked the Amalfi Spider name last year.