AC Cars Reveals Radical 1,025 HP (764 kW) GT SuperSport

AC Cars just pulled the covers off the GT SuperSport, a super limited run of only 25 cars built in partnership with AC Cars America LLC.

First deliveries are set for 2027, and each one will be tailor-made with client consultations to ensure no two are alike.

They haven’t shared much else yet, but we know it will pack up to 1,025 horsepower (764 kW) from its modified V8 powertrain and will start from around $550,000.

For context, the AC Cobra GT Roadster already starts at about $276,000, so it makes sense to see this price climb considering you’re getting nearly double the power.

Each of the 25 cars will be hand-built with new aero bits, a wider track, a big rear wing, and a fresh front grille. The core design is still there, but you’ll notice the changes immediately.

“It is fitting that we launch our most formidable model with AC Cars America, and the AC GT SuperSport will cement itself as a true icon of automotive engineering. Despite the comprehensive overhaul in design, there’s no doubting the car’s lineage, and we’re ready to release the car’s true potential,” said AC Cars CEO David Conza.

Reservations are open now, and with just 25 cars being made, existing AC clients with orders in already will get first dibs. After that, a few new clients will get their chance to secure a build slot.

How quick will it be? Let’s do some quick math. The AC Cobra GT Roadster with 654 hp (488 kW) and 780 Nm (575 lb-ft) can hit 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.4 seconds. The AC Cobra GT Coupe with 799 horses 596 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) does it in 3.2 seconds. So with over 1,000 horsepower ready to go, it’s safe to bet the GT SuperSport will break the 3-second mark to 60 mph without breaking a sweat.