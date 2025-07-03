Akrapovic Exhaust Now Available For Your New V8 Hybrid Bentley

Whether it’s the sleek styling of the latest luxury British sedan or the track-focused presence of an Italian supercar, every car enthusiast can trace their love for the automotive world to a specific trait around cars. The answer will vary depending on who you ask, but one of the most common responses is the exhaust note. It’s the magic behind iconic engine configurations like Lamborghini’s famous V12 or timeless legends like the Lexus LFA with its screaming V10. With a proven legacy of luxury and comfort, Bentley is sharpening its focus on performance with the announcement of its latest partnership with Akrapovič.

Bentley’s collaboration with Akrapovič now offers optional titanium sports exhaust systems for the Continental GT, GT Convertible, and Flying Spur. Tailored for the Speed and Hybrid models, the setup trims up to 22 lbs (10 kg) off the standard system using titanium and high-performance alloys, all crafted in-house by Akrapovič. The headline act, however, is the sound. In SPORT mode, bypass valves open to unleash a deeper, sharper note that growls under acceleration and crackles on overrun. It’s a visceral soundtrack that finally gives these heavyweight grand tourers the edge they deserve. Sandblasted and scratch-resistant, the matte finish tailpipes proudly display Bentley and Akrapovič branding.

Beyond weight savings and style, engineering here is about connection. The tone changes with throttle input, moving from a refined V8 growl to a sharper snarl as the revs climb. It’s the type of upgrade that brings drivers closer to their cars without compromising comfort or composure. Available as a factory option or dealer-installed retrofit, the Akrapovič system fits all fourth-gen models using either the High Performance or Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrains. So whether you’re spec’ing a new GT or adding fresh character to an existing Flying Spur, this system hits the right note.