Aston Martin Vantage S Takes Things Up A Notch With 671 HP (500 kW)

Aston Martin has pulled the covers off the Vantage S, the sharpest, most track-focused version yet of its third-generation sports car.

It’s the first time the S badge has been back on a Vantage since 2018, following the recent DBX S as Aston reintroduces the suffix for its highest-performing models.

This 671 hp (500 kW) Vantage S becomes the most powerful series-production version of Aston’s entry-level sports car to date (excluding the ultra-limited 2022 V12 Vantage), but the real focus here is on making it quicker on track.

Engineers have chased higher cornering speeds and stability, fitting a new ducktail spoiler tuned to shift the downforce balance towards the front. Paired with new front and underbody aero, the car now produces 11 1kg of downforce at top speed.

Under the bonnet sits a reworked 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 671 hp (500 kW) and an unchanged 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, now accessible higher in the rev range between 3000rpm and 6000rpm.

The power delivery software has been retuned, with a sharper drive-by-wire throttle for better response and feel. The result is a launch control-enabled 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds, a tenth quicker than before, and 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 10.1 seconds. Top speed holds at 325 km/h (202 mph).

The Vantage S gets S badging inside and out, satin black 21-inch alloy wheels, and new blade-shaped front air intakes to mark it out visually alongside the aggressive aero.

Market-specific pricing details have not yet been announced. Aston Martin will start deliveries of the Vantage S in the fourth quarter.