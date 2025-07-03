BMW M2 CS Grabs Compact Car Nürburgring Record

The new BMW M2 CS has set a new benchmark on the Nürburgring Nordschleife, clocking a time of 7:25.5 minutes on 11 April 2025 with BMW M development engineer Jörg Weidinger at the wheel.

This run on the 20.823 km circuit beat the previous compact car best by eight seconds, solidifying BMW M’s reputation for delivering high-performance machines that excel both on the road and the track. For context, the previous compact car record was held by the Audi RS 3 with a time of 7:33 minutes.

“The BMW M2 CS has achieved a significant milestone with its lap time of 7:25.5 minutes on the Nordschleife, showcasing the potential for combining performance, technology and exceptional driving dynamics into a single vehicle,” said Franciscus van Meel, Managing Director of BMW M GmbH.

The previous best time for a BMW M2 model was set by Weidinger in April 2023, when he completed the course in 7:38.7 minutes. Two years later, he beat this time by 13 seconds, breaking the class record of 7:30 minutes for the first time.