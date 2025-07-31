BMW M3 CS Touring Is The Fastest Touring To Lap The Nürburgring

The BMW M3 CS Touring has just set the fastest time ever recorded by a Touring model on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. Clocking in at 7:29.490, it now holds the title for quickest Touring car around the legendary 20.823 km circuit. This comes after the BMW M2 CS grabbed the top spot in the compact class, and together they underline how serious BMW M GmbH is about building production cars with real track capability.

Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH, commented on this achievement: “From the very beginning, it was clear that the BMW M3 CS Touring would set new standards in dynamics. With a time under 7:30 minutes, this model impressively demonstrates that this vehicle concept perfectly combines racing DNA with everyday usability.”

This new benchmark not only sets the standard for mid-size Touring models but also beats the previous Touring record of 7:35.060 set by the regular M3 Touring back in 2022. The new lap was driven by Jörg Weidinger, BMW M development engineer and experienced record-setter, who became the first to break the 7:30 barrier in a Touring body style on this track.

Looking at BMW M’s current lineup, the M4 CSL still leads with a time of 7:18.137, followed by the M4 CS at 7:21.989 and the M3 CS sedan at 7:28.760. The fact that the Touring variant is only a second behind the M3 CS sedan highlights just how serious this machine is.