BMW Not Going To Support Apple CarPlay Ultra

Apple has launched its long-awaited CarPlay update, Apple CarPlay Ultra. Aston Martin is the first manufacturer to roll it out, debuting it in 2025 model year cars. But not everyone is jumping on board. Audi, Mercedes, Polestar, and Volvo have passed on CarPlay Ultra. Now, BMW joins that list.

BMW has decided not to implement Apple CarPlay Ultra. A spokesperson told BMW Blog the company currently has no plans to integrate it.

The report states that BMW will keep developing its native iDrive X system, which features a panoramic display projecting information across the dashboard.

Standard Apple CarPlay works as an app within an existing system, taking over the infotainment screen to mirror your phone. CarPlay Ultra pushes this further.

CarPlay Ultra controls the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen, letting users display vehicle data on customizable skins. Manufacturers can also work with Apple to create brand-specific skins, like Aston Martin has done. It also allows users to manage vehicle functions such as HVAC directly within CarPlay, so you don’t need to leave the interface to make changes.

Letting CarPlay Ultra run the show, hands over the digital experience to Apple. Some manufacturers are fine with that. Aston Martin, being a small independent carmaker, doesn’t want to pour limited resources into building a bespoke, tech-heavy interface. Cost savings could also appeal to mass-market brands like Honda or Ford, where margins are tighter.

On the other hand, many carmakers have invested heavily in their native operating systems. Brands like Mercedes-Benz and BMW want their systems to offer unique features and stand out in the luxury space. As electric powertrains and automated driving become more common, in-car tech will be one of the few areas left for brands to differentiate themselves.

The tech site 9to5Mac has listed automakers committed to Apple CarPlay Ultra so far. Aston Martin is already live. Hyundai Group will roll it out across Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis. Honda (Acura), Nissan (Infiniti), and Ford (Lincoln) are also in, along with their luxury divisions. JLR plans to bring it to Land Rover and Jaguar.

VW Group seems split. Porsche plans to use Apple CarPlay Ultra, while Audi has reportedly decided against it.