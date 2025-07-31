Ford Mustang GTD Got Beat By Both The Corvette ZR1X and ZR1 At The ‘Ring

The Corvette might still carry the “affordable” sports car label, but when you’re talking about the ZR1X, there’s nothing budget about it. At $210,000 (approx. R3.8m), it’s a far cry from accessible, but here’s the thing, Chevrolet just went out and proved that the C8, especially in ZR1X form, is worth every cent.

The ZR1X has become the fastest American car ever to lap the track, edging out the Ford Mustang GTD. To really rub salt into the wound, they went and did it again in the regular ZR1, which undercuts the GTD by a massive $156,000 (approx. R2.8m).

The difference in lap times? Minimal. The ZR1X clocked a 6:49.275, and the ZR1 followed with a 6:50.763. Both cars now sit on either side of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, one of the most respected names in track performance.

Here’s how the leaderboard stacks up:

Mercedes-AMG One – 6:29.090 (Super Sports Car)

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey Performance Kit – 6:43.300 (Sports Car)

Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR – 6:44.749 (Modified Vehicles)

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series – 6:48.047 (Sports Car)

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X – 6:49.275 (Prototypes / Pre-Production Vehicles)

Porsche 911 GT3 RS – 6:49.328 (Sports Car)

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 – 6:50.763 (Prototypes / Pre-Production Vehicles)

Ford Mustang GTD – 6:52.072 (Sports Car)

Ken Morris, GM’s senior VP of Product Programs, Safety, Integration and Motorsports, summed it up best: “We’ve created a different kind of relationship between our cars, iconic tracks, and our engineers. It’s how we develop our vehicles.”

“These Corvettes weren’t piloted by pro racecar drivers. They were driven by the same engineers who designed, engineered and tuned them,” Morris continued. “Brian, Aaron and Drew have grown into world-class drivers and even better engineers. Their lap times now rank among the fastest ever recorded by non-professionals at the ‘Ring, which is so cool.”

The cars were fitted with the optional ZTK package, roll hoops, full containment race seats, fire extinguishers, and six-point harnesses, but were otherwise stock.

Right now, GM holds both the first and second spot for American manufacturers at the Nürburgring. But Ford has already been back twice and chopped five seconds off its lap. It wouldn’t take much more to dethrone Corvette. The target is clear, and you know it’s tempting.