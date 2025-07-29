G-Power Build Beastly One-Off BMW XM With 937 HP (699 kW)

BMW M GmbH doesn’t often build models from scratch. In fact, it has only happened twice. First was the M1 in 1978, and then again in 2022 with the XM SUV, created to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary. That car already delivers serious numbers straight from the factory with up to 738 hp (550 kW) and 1,000 Nm, thanks to a plug-in hybrid setup combining a twin-turbo V8 and electric motor. But for G-POWER, that’s just a solid base to start from.

This particular XM has gone through a serious transformation. G-POWER pushed total output to 937 HP (699 kW) and 1,400 Nm, tweaking the software on the stock ECU to rework boost pressure, ignition, and other performance-critical parameters. The standard top speed limiter, which normally kicks in at 270 km/h (168 mph) even with the M Driver’s Package, has been removed and raised to 300 km/h (186 mph). They’ve also fitted sports downpipes with 200-cell catalytic converters that are fully Euro 6 compliant.

While this version was built as a special one-off project, G-POWER also offers two upgrade kits for broader availability. Both the standard XM and the higher-spec XM Label can be taken up to 838 hp (625 kW) and 1,100 Nm, or 888 hp (662 kW) and 1,150 Nm. That’s not the end of the story either as a new version is in the pipeline that will push the XM past the four-figure mark to 1,000 hp (745 kW), featuring G-POWER’s full DEEPTONE exhaust system.

If you are an M5 owner, whether the G90 sedan or G99 Touring, you can look forward to these same power upgrades landing on your car too.

The visuals on this XM also tell you it’s something special. G-POWER fitted a set of ultra-light forged wheels, 23-inch Hurricane RR units, paired with Michelin rubber. The jet black finish gives a bold contrast against the signature G-POWER orange bodywork, while Diamond Cut V1 machining on the lip and spokes adds silvery detailing that catches the light just right.

If you want to take things even further, G-POWER also offers a full carbon exterior treatment and complete interior refit. All custom, all on request.