Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Grabs Goodwood Hill Climb Record from Czinger

The Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear made its global debut last month. The lightweight, track-focused version of the Jesko also appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend, where it became the fastest production car to take on the famous hill climb course.

The Sadair’s Spear completed the run in 47.14 seconds, beating the previous record set by the Czinger 21C by 1.68 seconds.

This new limited-edition hypercar runs a twin-turbo V8 engine that pushes out 1,625 hp (1,212 kW) on E85 fuel. It comes in 35 kg lighter than the standard Jesko and packs a serious amount of downforce.

The aero package includes an active, top-mounted double-blade rear wing, refined underfloor strakes and wheel arch louvres. The car also has larger canards, hood vents and hood scoops designed to improve engine performance.

Only 30 units of Sadair’s Spear will be produced, and they’ve already been snapped up following a private unveiling.

Christian von Koenigsegg states: “Sadair’s Spear represents a natural progression for Koenigsegg—an impeccable balance of raw power, refined aerodynamics, and extraordinary road presence. This car is destined to set records. Achieving such track dominance in a fully road-legal vehicle is nothing short of remarkable.”