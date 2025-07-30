Lamborghini’s First EV Might Actually Become A Plug-In Hybrid Instead

In December last year, Lamborghini confirmed a delay to its first fully electric model, originally slated for 2028 and based on the Lanzador concept shown in 2023. Currently, it is scheduled for 2029, largely due to waning demand for high-end EVs, but according to CEO Stephan Winkelmann, the Lanzador might not end up being an EV at all.

Speaking with CarExpert, Winkelmann explained, “We took two decisions so far based on the fact that the acceptance curve of electric cars globally, not just in our segment, is flattening. And this is even more true for our type of car.”

The first of those decisions is that the Urus replacement will now be a plug-in hybrid rather than a full EV. The second is the postponement of Lamborghini’s fourth model line, which was originally planned to be their first EV.

When asked if the Lanzador could still become a plug-in hybrid, Winkelmann left the door open. “We have to decide whether we go one way or the other very soon, but today it’s still possible,” he said. “It’s something which is still very open.”

This is a noticeable shift in tone from Lamborghini’s previous stance, when it appeared fully committed to launching a purely electric model. Instead, the company has focused on hybridisation. The Revuelto kicked things off as their flagship plug-in hybrid, followed by the Urus SE. The lineup was completed more recently with the introduction of the Temerario.

As for the timing of any electric model, Winkelmann is in no rush. “Again, we said we don’t need to be there at the beginning, but we need to be there when the people are ready to buy these things”.

That said, Lamborghini is holding onto internal combustion for as long as it can, with alternative fuels providing a potential lifeline.

“If sustainable fuels are coming, then this is a huge opportunity to keep internal combustion engines,” Winkelmann said. “Besides that, for sure, the headline should be, we will keep them as long as possible, at least for the two supercars.”