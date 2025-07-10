Lanzante Reveal 850 HP (634 kW) 95-59 Three-Seater

Performance specialist Lanzante has built its own three-seat supercar as a tribute to the iconic McLaren F1, delivering an uncompromising 700 hp per tonne.

Named the 95-59, this limited-run machine honours the Lanzante-run #59 McLaren F1 GTR that took victory at the 1995 Le Mans 24 Hours. Power comes from a mid-mounted 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing out 850 hp (634 kW) and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft).

It sits on the McLaren-built Monocage carbonfibre chassis used in the P1, 720S, and Senna, modified by Lanzante to accommodate three seats.

Weight is kept to just 1250 kg, thanks to carbon fibre body panels and, with the optional LM30 Pack, forged aluminium wheels, titanium tailpipes, and gold-plated heat shielding.

All the power goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed sequential gearbox, with a large active wing providing stability at speed and in corners.

While full technical figures are still to come, expect a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint of around 2.5 seconds.

Debuting at this week’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 95-59 was shaped by Paul Howse, the former McLaren designer behind the P1, 570S, 720S, and Artura. McLaren-inspired touches are clear, especially at the rear. Dihedral doors add to its exclusivity, echoing hypercars like the Koenigsegg Jesko.

Airflow management was a key design focus, with Howse describing the side profile as “bullet-like”.

Inside, a central driver’s seat leads the layout, with physical buttons placed around and above the steering wheel. The driver’s display shows only essential info, while two passenger seats sit on either side.

Dean Lanzante described the 95-59 as the result of everything learned and experienced over three decades since winning Le Mans.

Production is capped at 59 units, each priced at £1.2 million (approx R30m) including UK VAT.