LARTE Design Reveals Striking Package For Mercedes-AMG GT 53 and GT 63

LARTE Design has revealed two new exclusive Signature body kits, tailor-made for the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 (facelift 2024+) and GT 63 (2019-2024). These additions expand the range of customisation options for the four-door AMG GT lineup, following the well-received launch of the GT 43 kit.

The aim is to enhance the standard design with precise aerodynamic touches and targeted lines that sharpen the car’s character while maintaining its elegance. Each piece of the Signature Kit is created as part of an architecture in motion.

Development started with the GT 53, a model that strikes a rare balance between refinement and sportiness. A new hood with sculpted detailing brings more drama to the front, while the bold lower section of the front bumper adds depth and visual strength, creating a more assertive and focused stance.

Horizontal side skirts, wider fender flares, and a two-piece rear spoiler shape the refreshed look. The GT 63’s rear architecture has been reworked to emphasise width and presence while staying true to the vehicle’s design DNA.

Both kits (for GT 53 and GT 63) feature the below 12 components and are available in either 100% pre-preg carbon fibre or glossy lacquered composite.

Sculptural hood (pre-preg carbon fibre or painted)

Architectural front apron cladding

Extensions for the front fenders

Dynamic side skirts with horizontal flow

Carbon mirror caps

Rear diffuser with vertical fins

Two-part rear spoiler

Custom-made forged wheels

Accents and trim for the rear apron

Taillights with crystal design

Twin tailpipes

LARTE Design brand emblems

Each component is handcrafted in Germany using OEM methods, including clay modelling, 3D CAD design, and A-Surface finishing. Installation requires no body modifications and uses only original mounting points, with all Signature Kit materials TÜV-certified.

The signature styling kits for the AMG GT 53 and GT 63 are now available for order. Contact LARTE Design for more information.