Leaked Video Shows Mercedes-AMG CLE With Twin-Turbo V8 Engine

A new leaked video from Mercedes-AMG’s development workshop in Affalterbach is stirring up excitement. It shows a CLE prototype with its hood open, revealing the legendary M177 V8 engine underneath. This strongly suggests AMG is working on an eight-cylinder CLE 63, which would confirm quite a few rumours.

The brief clip captures the CLE inside the classic AMG workshop, likely in Affalterbach itself. What stands out is the open hood, showcasing a large-displacement V8 with a twin-turbo setup. All signs point to the M177 being installed here, the AMG V8 that has already made waves across multiple models.

The M177 is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, hand-built in Affalterbach. Output varies by model, ranging from 476 hp to over 600 hp, and it can include a 48-volt hybrid system (ISG) for extra efficiency and power.

If this engine makes it into the CLE, it would mark a major shift away from downsizing toward authentic AMG performance. A CLE 63 with a V8 would elevate the coupe and convertible into an entirely different class, especially for AMG enthusiasts.