Maserati Reveal Evolution of The MC20 Called MCPura

The Maserati MC20 has a new name and a sharper look, now called the MCPura.

Maserati has given its five-year-old V6 flagship a subtle design refresh to keep it in step with rivals like the McLaren Artura and stablemates, including the Grecale and Granturismo.

Unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the MCPura wears a new badge meant to reflect its “pure” spirit, as Maserati puts it: pure speed, pure luxury, pure Italian passion.

While the Ferrari 296 and McLaren Artura combine their V6 engines with plug-in hybrid systems, the MCPura sticks to pure combustion. It’s 3.0-litre Nettuno V6 still produces 621 hp (463 kW) and 730 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque, driving the rear wheels through a Tremec eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox allowing it to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds.

There are no major mechanical updates, but the MCPura gets a new front end with a reshaped grille and a diffuser inspired by the hardcore MCXtrema track car. The rear features a cleaner diffuser design that fits with the MC20’s understated approach, which Maserati’s Klaus Busse says has always been part of its appeal.

“Its design is not decorative,” he said. “Its purposeful. Every line, every element, serves aerodynamic efficiency, cooling, and performance, wrapped in elegant restraint.” He called it “purity realised.”

There’s also a new twin-spoke wheel design reminiscent of the 1953 Maserati A6 GCS, and fresh paint options including Aqua Rainbow, a triple-layer blue-green that shifts tone with the light.

Inside, there’s more Alcantara, and a new steering wheel inspired by the MC20 GT2 race car, featuring a flat top and bottom with the option of LED gearshift indicators.

Both the coupé and Cielo convertible have been shown ahead of production starting in September, with customer deliveries set for October.

Maserati says the MCPura won’t be a limited-run car but will be built to order, with each one highly personalised, making it unlikely that any two will be the same.

Pricing will be confirmed closer to launch, but expect the MCPura to carry a premium over the previous MC20.