McLaren W1 Hypercar Set To Make Public Debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Recognised as one of the most historic and prestigious automotive gatherings on the planet, the Goodwood Festival of Speed remains a bucket list event for collectors and enthusiasts passionate about all things automotive and motorsports. It’s the type of environment where you’ll witness the debut of an all-new hypercar alongside the running of a Le Mans-winning race car. McLaren is showing up big at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, and rightfully so.

Leading the charge is the public debut of the McLaren W1, the latest and greatest in the manufacturer’s ‘1’ car series that started with the iconic F1 and continued with the P1.

The W1 packs a 1,258 horsepower (938 kW) V8 hybrid punch to the rear wheels, active aero tech, and styling that clearly pays homage to McLaren’s iconic predecessors. Only 399 are being made, and all are spoken for, but Goodwood is giving attendees a first close-up look at the McLaren W1. It feels like McLaren’s way of reminding everyone that it is still very much in the business of engineering record-breaking hypercars inspired by the past and future of the brand.

The celebration doesn’t stop with the W1. McLaren is also marking 30 years since it shocked the racing world by winning Le Mans on its first try back in 1995. That actual winning F1 GTR, fresh off the museum floor, is back on the hill with JJ Lehto behind the wheel.

They have also rolled out a 750S Le Mans edition to mark the occasion, styled up to pay tribute to the ultra-rare F1 LM. If that’s not jaw-dropping enough for diehard McLaren fans, the Solus GT returns to the hill again, likely in another blur of noise as it sprints up the course.

Also getting airtime are ultra-limited “Celebration Edition” versions of the 750S and Artura, created to mark the Formula 1 team’s 2024 Constructors’ Championship.