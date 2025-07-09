Mercedes-AMG E 53 Edition 1 Now Available In South Africa

Mercedes-Benz South Africa has quietly pulled the wraps off the Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ Edition 1, a rare electrified performance machine that blends AMG muscle with real electric capability. Only 12 units are heading to South Africa, each priced at R3,228,300.

It dials it up with unique styling, an exclusive colour, and a list of top-tier options.

Under the skin, you get the familiar AMG 3.0-litre inline-six turbo paired with a 120 kW electric motor. Combined, the system churns out up to 603 hp (450 kW) and 750 Nm of torque, good for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint in just 3.8 seconds using RACE START. The advanced hybrid system packs a 28.6 kWh battery (usable 21.22 kWh), giving it an electric range of over 100 km.

Visually, the Edition 1 makes its rarity clear immediately. All 12 units come in MANUFAKTUR Alpine Grey solid and feature AMG forged wheels, the AMG Night Package, AMG Exterior Carbon Package, and AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package.

Inside, you get AMG Performance seats, yellow stitching and yellow seatbelt to highlight its exclusivity.

Mercedes-Benz has packed the Edition 1 with features including the AMG Driver’s Package, AMG high-performance compound brakes, AMG Performance seats, AMG RIDE CONTROL suspension, 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels, AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather and DINAMICA microfibre, an electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential, and a darkened AMG-specific radiator grille.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ Edition 1 will set you back R3,228,200, which includes a 5-year/100,000 km PremiumDrive Comfort Care Service and Maintenance Plan.