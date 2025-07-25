Mercedes-AMG Teases Hardcore GT Track Sport With V8 Power

Mercedes-AMG is working on a V8-powered, track-focused machine to take on the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and to chase some lap records.

The project is previewed by the Concept AMG GT Track Sport, which uses the second-generation AMG GT platform that arrived in 2023.

AMG is also working on its first electric AMG GT for 2027, shown recently as the 1,341 hp (1,000 kW) Concept GT XX, but this update makes it clear the V8 isn’t going anywhere just yet.

This new range-topping GT will likely be the successor to the 2022 AMG GT Black Series, which packed 730 hp (544 kW) from a heavily reworked twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8.

Technical details are still under wraps, but AMG did confirm the concept points to an “expansion of the GT series” and that it will run a V8.

The GT Black Series was AMG’s most powerful series-production V8 to date, so expect this new car to raise that bar.

Currently, the most powerful second-gen GT is the 603 hp (450 kW) Pro, aimed at track driving.

The preview images of the concept show its clear track intentions with a towering GT3-style wing, a big front diffuser and wide front and rear tracks.

Since these are the first images we’ve seen of the car, a full reveal will probably happen at the Munich motor show in September.