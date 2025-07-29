New Porsche 911 Speedster Spotted Testing

Porsche currently offers 23 variations of the 911, from the base Carrera to the flagship 911 Turbo 50 Years edition. It is a broad lineup, but spy photographers have caught sight of a long-anticipated new addition.

This is the upcoming 911 Speedster, which looks set to be the final chapter in the 992.2 story. Recently spotted testing in southern Europe, it carries the unmistakable silhouette of a 911 GT3 Convertible.

Up front, the prototype shows a familiar face with a vented bonnet and aggressive bumper. There’s a noticeable front splitter and centre-locking wheels, while the fenders now feature vertical vents reminiscent of those found on the limited-run 911 S/T.

The rear sticks with the GT3’s bumper and centre-exit exhaust layout, but there’s no rear wing in sight. Instead, it sports a reworked engine vent that seems to nod to the S/T again. Expect more subtle tweaks across the rear deck and possibly a bespoke roof and decklid setup exclusive to this model.

Porsche hasn’t revealed what’s under the engine cover yet, but the smart money is on the same naturally aspirated 4.0-litre flat-six. The big question is the final output. In the GT3, it delivers 503 hp (375 kW) and 450 Nm (332 lb-ft), while the S/T pushed things a bit further to 518 hp (386 kW) and 465 Nm (343 lb-ft).

Like its predecessor, production numbers will likely be kept low. The previous 911 Speedster, which debuted in 2019, was limited to just 1,948 units. It also had a 4.0-litre six-cylinder with 503 hp (375 kW) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft), paired exclusively with a manual gearbox.