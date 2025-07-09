Close Menu
    One-Off Tailor-Mode Ferrari Daytona SP3 Built For Charitable Auction

    The Ferrari Daytona SP3 stands as one of the rather rare creations to leave Maranello. Limited to just 599 units, it’s a car many will only ever see in photos. Now, Ferrari is adding one more to that tally, building a bespoke Daytona SP3 for charity. This tailor-made example will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s during Monterey Car Week 2025.

    Under the engine cover sits a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 pushing out 829 hp (618 kW) and around 696 Nm of torque. Flat out, it will reach 340 km/h, and it rockets from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

    Visually, the Daytona SP3 carries special cosmetic details that set it apart. It wears a dual-tone carbon fibre finish, with a Giallo Modena body contrasted by a glossy black front splitter, sills, and rear diffuser. The Ferrari logotype appears in Giallo Modena for a crisp touch.

    Inside, the Daytona SP3 features carbon fibre steering wheels and dashboard elements inspired by F1 cars, while the seat fabric comes from recycled tyres. A Prancing Horse motif adds a refined highlight that pairs with the car’s premium design.

    Proceeds from the sale will support the Ferrari Foundation, which funds educational initiatives.

