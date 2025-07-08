Pagani Reveals 852 HP (635 kW) Huayra Codalunga Speedster

Horacio Pagani turned a lifelong passion and years of experience with some of the world’s most striking supercars into something real when he launched Pagani Automobili. Since the first Zonda C12 appeared in 1992, each model has marked another chapter in the brand’s journey toward becoming a serious force in the hypercar world. The Zonda and Huayra set the stage with their limited-run versions, laying the groundwork for newer creations like the Imola and Huayra Codalunga to keep Horacio’s vision alive. Now, Pagani Automobili has pulled the covers off its latest creation, the Huayra Codalunga Speedster, an open-top, manual-transmission hypercar.

A couple of years back, Pagani launched the Huayra Codalunga coupe with just five examples built. This time around, they’re making ten units, fully homologated for global roads, with customer deliveries starting next year.

“The Huayra Codalunga Speedster is a tribute to those who imagine their sports car as an icon of lightness and momentum, shaped by essential lines that transcend time with ease,” says Horacio Pagani.

Codalunga means long-tail, a nod to the 1960s sports prototypes that stretched their bodywork for higher speeds at places like Le Mans. Pagani’s take measures 4.9m (193.3 inches) in length, making it over 27 cm (11 inches) longer than a standard Huayra coupe.

The Speedster also breaks from most Huayra models by offering a choice between a seven-speed manual or a sequential gearbox. Pagani only delivered its first manual Huayra, the Epitome, last year. Here, the gearbox connects to Pagani’s bespoke Mercedes-AMG 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12, pushing out 852 horsepower (635 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque, the same output found in the Utopia.

In a move that aligns with its 60s inspiration, the Codalunga Speedster doesn’t showcase much exposed carbon-fibre trim. The cabin debuts new interior detailing, including embroidery inspired by Pagani’s signature quad-exhaust design, while mahogany inserts on the steering wheel and shifter cement the mid-century aesthetic.

This special Speedster is the work of Pagani’s Grandi Complicazioni division, the team behind the brand’s one-offs and ultra-limited builds. If your standard Pagani isn’t exclusive enough, these are the people who make something even rarer happen.