Pagani Utopia “The Coyote” Comes With Track Scars

Pagani Automobili has revealed what might be the boldest Utopia yet, built for a client with a clear vision. This one-off, named “The Coyote”, takes inspiration from endurance racing, complete with battle scars to match the story.

The livery stands out with Rosso Monza, Blue, and Turquoise graphics laid over Bianco Benny paint, channelling the feel of Martini Racing. The ‘track scars’ steal the show, mimicking the look of a car that’s survived a brutal 24-hour race at Le Mans.

You’ll spot these scars around the wheel arches, on the splitter, side skirts, and rear bumper, revealing the carbon fibre beneath layers of paint. Other touches include black alloy wheels, a burnished finish on the quad exhaust tips, and brake calipers painted red at the front and blue at the rear.

Inside, the customisation continues with blue leather and white stitching, red and turquoise seat inserts, and matching stripes on the gear knob. Exposed carbon fibre and raw metal details are everywhere, maintaining the hypercar’s sculpted feel.

Underneath, there are no performance tweaks. The car keeps the AMG-sourced twin-turbo 6.0-litre V12 from the standard Utopia, producing 852 hp (635 kW). As seen in the interior images, power is sent to the rear wheels through a seven-speed manual gearbox, a setup many collectors prefer over the automated unit.

This is the owner’s third Pagani, a sign of his status in Horacio’s inner circle. Pagani describes this client as someone who “doesn’t just configure a car but shapes a fragment of himself into every line and stitch, with patient, care, and almost meditative devotion”.

Pagani hasn’t disclosed how much this bespoke build costs, but that hardly matters in this space.