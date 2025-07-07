Porsche Reveals Limited 911 Club Coupe For Members of Porsche Club of America

Porsche fans have been treated this month with the unveiling of three new 911 4S models, offering more power than before and giving enthusiasts additional all-wheel-drive options without stepping into Turbo territory.

Now, Porsche has revealed the 911 Club Coupe, a limited-run model celebrating 70 years of the Porsche Club of America. Based on the driver-focused Carrera T, only 70 units will be built for the United States and Canada.

The first thing you will notice on the 911 Club Coupe is its Paint to Sample Sholarblau metallic finish, a modern take on the Club Blau colour used on the second PCA Club Coupe in 2015. This deep, glossy blue gives the Club Coupe a sporty, rare look, ensuring you are unlikely to spot another 911 in this shade on your daily drive.

The car features RS Spyder wheels in Satin Black with Brilliant Silver accents. A PASM Sport Suspension lowers the ride height by just over 10mm, giving the coupe an even sportier stance. At the front, it wears a SportDesign fascia with red highlights, while the Club Coupe logos on the doors appear in Brilliant Silver, matching the 911 decal on the rear.

Additional exterior details include a “70 year PCA” grille badge and Guards Red grille slat inlays.

Inside, the PCA’s signature colours continue the theme. Black leather comes standard, with deviated stitching in Speed Blue and Guards Red, with the red also applied to the seat belts and the 12 o’clock marker on the steering wheel.

Illuminated door sills display “Porsche Club of America”, and the door projector beams the PCA 70-year logo onto the ground. This logo is also present on the centre console lid, while the dash trim features the “Club Coupe” marking.

For those wanting to take the exclusivity further, an extended equipment package adds tartan seat fabric centres, Speed Blue stitching on the leather owner’s wallet, and a specially coloured Sholarblau key. Porsche Design has also created a special Chronograph 1 – 911 Club Coupe for this model, made in Switzerland with design cues inspired by the Club Coupe and PCA branding, available with either a titanium bracelet or a textile Velcro strap.

Since Bill Sholar founded the club in 1955, Porsche has created various special editions for the PCA community. The first PCA Club Coupe arrived in 2005 with 50 units of the Carrera S Club Coupe on the 997.1 generation, followed by the 911 Carrera GTS Club Coupe in 2015, both finished in striking blue paintwork similar to the new model.

The latest Club Coupe is powered by a 388 hp (289 kW) flat-six engine, paired with a six-speed manual transmission featuring a walnut shift lever, a sports exhaust system, and a mechanical limited-slip differential with Porsche Torque Vectoring. It also gets upgraded 911 Carrera T brakes, with six-piston calipers up front and four-piston units at the rear. Think of it as a more accessible alternative to the 911 Sport Classic, another ultimate manual 911.

“Passion drives Porsche, pure and simple. PCA members are some of the most passionate, not just in our world but across the auto industry,” said Timo Resch, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America. “The sense of community and excitement they create is unmistakable, so it is an honour and a privilege to create a special model celebrating 70 years of the PCA.”