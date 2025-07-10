Porsche Taycan and Cayenne Black Editions Revealed

Porsche is jumping in on the Black Edition wave with fresh takes on the Taycan and Cayenne. Don’t worry, you’re not stuck with black paint only. You still get the usual colours, even Paint To Sample, but these models stand out with black accents all over.

For the Taycan, you get black mirrors, window trims and badging, a black interior and illuminated black brushed door sill guards. It also comes with the bigger battery Porsche introduced earlier this year. The Cayenne Black Edition gets the Sport Design front apron as standard, plus black mirrors, logos and model designations. They’ve also thrown in some nice extras like 21-inch wheels, Bose sound, Comfort Seats, black smooth leather and HD Matrix LED lights.

Naturally, Porsche has opened up new options for the Black Editions, including an extended Black Edition package if you really want to lean in, which includes Black Edition lettering on the front doors, plus illuminated door sill guards and a personalised vehicle key set.

You can also send these Taycans and Cayennes to Sonderwunsch for special request tweaks. Porsche mentions things like custom floor mats, a luggage compartment mat, a bespoke vehicle documentation folder or a personalised lid for the centre console storage.

You can get the Black Edition on the regular Taycan and Sport Turismo, as well as the Cayenne SUV and Coupe. Engine choices are the usual V6 Cayenne, E-Hybrid and S E-Hybrid, plus the standard Taycan and Taycan 4S.

Pricing for the Cayenne Black Edition

Cayenne Black Edition – R2,389,000

Cayenne E-Hybrid Black Edition – R2,899,000

Cayenne S E-Hybrid Black Edition – R3,099,000

Cayenne Coupé Black Edition – R2,489,000

Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupé Black Edition – R2,989,000

Cayenne S E-Hybrid Coupé Black Edition – R3,189,000

They’re debuting at Goodwood FOS with the first deliveries set for later this year.