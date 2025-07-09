Range Rover SV Black Revealed For Stealth Lovers

The Range Rover isn’t usually the first SUV that comes to mind when you think of serious power, but there’s a new SV Black edition that brings moody styling and supercar-baiting performance.

As expected, the Range Rover SV Black comes in one colour: Narvik Gloss Black, with logos and detailing in black as well. It sits on 23-inch alloy wheels in gloss black, with the calipers and grille finished in gloss black too.

Inside, the SV Black carries the same theme. You get ebony leather, black Range Rover logos, unique diagonal stitching on the seat uppers, black birch wood veneer, and a satin-black ceramic finish for the gearshift on the centre console.

The SV Black is also the first Range Rover to offer the latest version of its Body-And-Soul-Seat (BASS) tech. This adds haptic feedback not just through the seats but also the floor mats, letting occupants physically feel the music as part of what Range Rover calls an immersive listening experience.

Under the bonnet, the SV Black runs a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 from BMW’s M division with 606 hp (452 kW) paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. It does 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.4 seconds and will go on to 260 km/h (162 mph).

Range Rover says the SV Black will go on sale later this year in five-seat, standard wheelbase form, with four or five-seat long-wheelbase configurations also set to be available.

Pricing in South Africa starts at R5,269,200 for the standard wheelbase and R5,718,700 for the long wheelbase