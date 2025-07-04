Sinister Land Rover Defender Octa Black Revealed

Following the recent arrival of the Range Rover Sport SV Black, Land Rover has revealed a new top-tier Defender, called the Defender Octa Black. True to its name, it carries over 30 exterior trim pieces finished in either gloss or satin black, while the interior continues the same dark treatment throughout.

Described as an “all-black interpretation of the unstoppable Defender flagship”, the Octa Black comes in Narvik Black paint, and for those wanting extra stealth, it can be wrapped in a Matte Protective Film at extra cost.

Wheel options include 20 or 22-inch designs, all in black, with matching black badges and brake calipers featuring silver script. You will find satin black powder-coated scuff plates, gloss-black quad exhaust tips, and even the towing eye or towbar can be finished in black.

Inside, the Defender Octa Black features Performance Seats trimmed in Ebony Semi-Aniline Leather, showing off new stitching details and unique perforation patterns on the backrests. In a slight break from the black theme, the seat backs and armrest hinges are finished in Carpathian Grey.

The dashboard cross beam gets a satin-black powder coat, and owners can add chopped carbon-fibre trim elements, which Land Rover describes as the “epitome of tough luxury.”

Priced from R3,979,500, the Defender OCTA Black is available in limited numbers with exclusive pre-configured curations.

Mark Cameron, managing director for Defender, mentioned that customers love giving their Defenders an all-black look, so the design team applied this idea to nearly every visible surface inside and out to create what they believe is the ultimate tough luxury Defender Octa.

It’s important to note this is a cosmetic enhancement, with the mechanical setup remaining the same as the standard Octa. This means you still get the 626 hp (467 kW) twin-turbo mild-hybrid V8 and the specific Octa drive mode.

The Octa Black is equipped with a 13.1-inch infotainment display, a 15-speaker, 700-watt Meridian sound system, and Body and Soul Seats (BASS).

In other updates for the Defender Octa lineup, buyers can now choose Sargasso Blue and Borasco Grey as new colours, while a Patagonia White Matte Wrap will join the options list later this year.