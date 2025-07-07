This 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 Is Asking Almost R50 Million

Many consider the Porsche 911 to have reached its peak with the GT3 RS 4.0, which arrived in 2011 as the flagship of the 997.2 generation. Limited to just 600 units globally, it was the first 911 to feature a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six and the last GT3 RS offered with a six-speed manual.

These GT3 RS 4.0 models don’t come up for sale often, but when they do, they draw serious attention. Earlier this year, one sold for around R10 million at a Paris auction, even with 10,094 km (6,272 miles) on the clock.

More recently, a spotless example with just 319 miles (513 km) was snapped up in the US for an eye-watering $1,001,917 (approx. R18m). Now, the seller of another example is asking for more than double that figure.

This GT3 RS 4.0 is available through Graham Rahal Performance in Zionsville, Indiana, with an asking price of $2,699,996 (approx. R48m). It has covered just 341 miles (549 km) since new, and unlike most 4.0 models finished in white, this one is part of a rare group of 39 cars featuring a Paint-to-Sample finish. GT Silver might not be the loudest colour in the PTS catalogue, but it suits the car perfectly.

The GT Silver paint is paired with the usual black graphics and red accents of the GT3 RS 4.0, along with black and red mirrors. It sits on striking black centre-lock wheels over golden brake calipers.

Inside, the specification is just as tasteful, with black leather and Alcantara, red seatbelts, and red door pulls. A plaque on the dashboard confirms this is car number 318 of the 600 produced.

A look at the original window sticker shows the first owner paid $216,210 (approx. R3.8m). While it’s unlikely anyone will pay $2.6 million for it, even matching the recent $1 million sale would mean its value has tripled in 14 years. Not bad at all.