Toyota Ditching BMW To Build Own 400 HP Supra

Toyota is done flirting with BMW on the GR Supra. According to Best Car, Japan’s top-selling car mag, the all-new sixth-gen Supra is expected in 2027 with a Toyota-built 2.0-litre turbocharged hybrid pushing around 400 hp.

Back in 2019, Toyota’s Gazoo Racing division partnered with BMW to launch the Supra and Z4, both using a turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six. Now, Toyota is cutting ties with its German partner. Since the Supra’s US launch in 2019, it’s sold over 24,000 units, while the Z4 moved just over 13,000 in the same five-year run.

Best Car reports the all-new Supra will stick with rear-wheel drive, powered by that in-house 2.0-litre turbo hybrid making around 400 hp (298 kW). There’s chatter that Toyota is also testing a second prototype using a Mazda inline-six, similar to the e-Skyactiv G turbo mild hybrid in the CX-70. But with its extra weight, Best Car expects Toyota to favour the lighter, more efficient, sharper 2.0-litre unit for the next Supra.