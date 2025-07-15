Track Day Package Coming For BMW M2

BMW’s smallest M car has been quiet, but that’s about to change. While the M2 CS recently grabbed headlines, BMW hasn’t left the regular model behind. They’ve now announced a new Track Day package for it.

This street-legal package arrives next year, bundling BMW M Performance Parts that promise “pure performance.” Details are light, with BMW teasing that “Track days are about to get a serious upgrade.”

Alongside the announcement came four teaser shots of a camouflaged prototype. From what we can see, it’s getting a pronounced front splitter with flic-like edges, lightweight two-tone wheels, and Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tyres.

The big attention grabber is the sizeable rear wing with stylised supports. Expect other tweaks too, like a track-focused suspension and a beefier braking setup with M Compound brakes.