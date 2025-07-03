Updated Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Revealed With 473 HP (353 kW)

Porsche has added three new variants to the 992.2 911 lineup, with the Carrera 4S now offered in Coupe, Cabriolet, and Targa forms. Porsche notes that around half of 911 Carrera S buyers opt for all-wheel drive, and with a few equipment upgrades, this new high-end Carrera slots in just below the GTS, skipping the T-Hybrid powertrain.

Starting at R3,250,000, the Carrera 4S comes in above the rear-wheel-drive version, adding matrix LED headlights, wireless phone charging, and customisable ambient interior lighting as standard. It also gets brakes from the more sporting GTS model, with 408mm discs up front and 380mm at the rear.

The 4S keeps the same chassis as the two-wheel-drive Carrera S, including Porsche’s torque-vectoring rear differential, sports exhaust, and adaptive suspension. There is the usual wide range of optional extras, from a Sport setup with a 10mm lower ride height to carbon-ceramic brakes and rear-wheel steering. Rear seats remain a no-cost option for all 992.2 Carrera Coupes.

For an extra R267,000, buyers can opt for the Cabriolet with the rear seats fitted, while the Targa tops the range at R3,552,000.

The Targa also gets rear-wheel steering to boost agility and counteract its extra heft compared with its less complex counterparts.

Under the skin, the 4S uses the same 473 hp (353 kW) version of Porsche’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre flat-six, a 19 hp bump over the previous 4S, with torque now at 530 Nm (391lb-ft). Porsche claims a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 4.3 seconds for the Coupe, making it 0.2 seconds quicker than the rear-drive model. There is no manual gearbox option, with the only choice being the quick-shifting eight-speed dual-clutch automatic.