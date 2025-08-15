1,065 HP (794 kW) Lamborghini Fenemeno Is Their Latest “Few Off”

Monterey Car Week kicks off today, so there is no better time for Lamborghini to reveal its latest showstopper. Named the Fenomeno, it’s another ultra-rare creation from Sant’Agata that follows a tried-and-true recipe: outrageous looks, serious performance, and a production run so small you’ll probably never see one in person.

Built on the bones of the V12-powered Revuelto, this “few-off” model wears a completely reimagined design that gives it a personality all its own.

Visually, Lamborghini hasn’t held back. It’s every bit the wild, theatrical machine you expect from the brand. It’s not quite as radical as the Veneno, but it’s close, sharing only a handful of elements with the Revuelto while still being unmistakably a Lamborghini.

Up front, sharp, angular headlights flank a vented bonnet with a pair of oversized extraction vents. A bespoke front bumper incorporates a body-coloured stripe along the splitter, adding a racing edge to the face. The stance is impossibly low, and the wheels sit flush within the arches, as if the car rolled out of the factory already lowered.

Along the sides, every panel has been reshaped, and just behind the doors sit two massive air intakes. At the rear, things get even more dramatic with a custom carbon fibre engine cover and a fully redesigned back end drenched in carbon fibre. Y-shaped LED tail lights and quad, centrally mounted exhausts complete the spectacle.

Under the skin, the Fenomeno keeps the Revuelto’s 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12 hybrid setup but with notable upgrades. The V12 has been retuned to push out 833 hp (621 kW), up from 814 hp (607 kW), and it pairs with a larger 7 kWh lithium-ion battery for extra electric shove. Combined output now reaches 1,065 hp (794 kW), a gain of 64 hp over the Revuelto’s 1,001 hp (746 kW). The bigger battery also nudges the electric-only range to 20 km (12 miles).

That extra power makes a difference on the stopwatch. Lamborghini claims 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) takes just 2.4 seconds, shaving 0.1 seconds off the Revuelto’s time, while top speed remains at 350 km/h (217 mph).

Inside, it’s familiar territory. The cabin mirrors the Revuelto’s with its flat-bottom steering wheel, floating central display, digital instrument cluster, and passenger-side screen. It’s not about reinventing the interior; cars like this sell on their presence, performance, and rarity, not infotainment tricks.

Only 29 examples will be made, each starting at around €3 million (approx. R60m). Of course, that’s only if you’re fortunate enough to be offered one, and we are willing to bet they are all spoken for.